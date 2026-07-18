Mango Day celebrated

Celebrating the joy of the mango season and the vibrant spirit of the famous Pinjore Mango Mela, the LKG students of Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sec 5, Panchkula, celebrated Mango Day with great enthusiasm. Dressed in cheerful yellow attire, the little learners enjoyed creative mango-themed activities, songs, and fun-filled experiences. The celebration introduced children to the importance of seasonal fruits while making learning colourful, interactive, and memorable.

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