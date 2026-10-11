Mankeerat impresses in athletics

Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Patiala, congratulated Mankeerat Singh on winning the silver medal in the Under-17 Boys' long jump event at the 70th Inter-School Athletic Competition, held at SGTB School, Patiala. Mankeerat delivered an impressive performance, demonstrating dedication, athletic ability, perseverance and true sportsman spirit. The school management and Principal appreciated his commitment and enthusiasm towards sports and congratulated him on the commendable achievement. His success has brought pride to the institution and serves as an inspiration for fellow students to pursue sporting excellence with determination, discipline and confidence.

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