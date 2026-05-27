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Home / The School Tribune / Manraj wins bronze medal in State Roller Skating Championship

Manraj wins bronze medal in State Roller Skating Championship

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:13 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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A talented student of Cambridge International School, Sangrur-Sunam Road, Sangrur, Manraj Singh, won bronze medal in the State Roller Skating Championship held in Chandigarh. He was specially honoured by the school management. Principal Mandeep Channa, congratulated Manraj Singh and said students should actively participate in sports along with academics, as sports play a vital role in the overall development of an individual. She stated that Manraj’s achievement would serve as an inspiration for other students. School Chairman Shiva Arya said Manraj Singh’s victory is a matter of great pride for the school. He also congratulated Manraj’s parents and coach for this success and said dedication, discipline, and hard work can help achieve every goal. School CEO Bhavna Paul said such achievements by students reflect the school’s strong educational system and commitment towards sports. She added that Manraj Singh achieved this success through his hard work and determination, which would motivate other students to participate in sports as well. She wished him a bright and successful future. The school staff and students welcomed Manraj Singh with a round of applause and encouraged him for his outstanding achievement.

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