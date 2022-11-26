Manreet, Parveen win medals

Students of Career Academy, Patiala, performed well in Punjab Roller Skating Championship, which was held in Mohali recently. Manreet Kaur, a student of Class V and Parveen Kaur, a student of Class VII bagged silver medals in the tournament in which students from different schools of the region had participated. Principal of the school Punam Dhiman appreciated their hard work and spirit to excel in the game.
