Manroop wins in poster-making

Manroop Singh, a student of SRT D.A.V. Public School, Bilga, won the first prize in the 'Poster-making and Presentation ' competition. Thecompetition was organised by Nagar Panchayat Bilga under the Swachhta Abhiyan as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As many as 50 students of Bilga participated in this competition. Along with the winners, other participants were also awarded with a participation certificate and a medal each. The Principal of the school Ravi Sharma congratulated the participants as well as the art teacher of the school Kiran Bala.