DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Mansi, Gurnoor 3rd in poster-making contest

Mansi, Gurnoor 3rd in poster-making contest

Achievers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, showcased their creativity and talent at the interschool poster-making competition, organised by Ankur School as part of its Golden Jubilee Inter-School Literary Fest 2025. In the competition, Mansi of Class VIII-B bagged the third position in Category A, while Gurnoor Sohal of Class X-A secured the third position in category B. Their outstanding artwork reflected originality, creativity, and a clear message, earning appreciation from the judges.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts