Mansi, Gurnoor 3rd in poster-making contest

Students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, showcased their creativity and talent at the interschool poster-making competition, organised by Ankur School as part of its Golden Jubilee Inter-School Literary Fest 2025. In the competition, Mansi of Class VIII-B bagged the third position in Category A, while Gurnoor Sohal of Class X-A secured the third position in category B. Their outstanding artwork reflected originality, creativity, and a clear message, earning appreciation from the judges.
