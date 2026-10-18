Mansirat taekwondo champ

Mansirat Chawla of Class V brought laurels to Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, with her outstanding performance at the Rising Phoenix Open Taekwondo Championship 2026, held at the Sports Complex, Sector 56, Chandigarh. Competing in the sub-junior category, Mansirat displayed remarkable skill, discipline and confidence in the poomsae and board breaking events. she clinched the gold medal in Poomsae and secured the silver medal in board breaking, showcasing her dedication and sporting excellence. Principal Dr Mamta Goel congratulated Mansirat on her remarkable achievement and applauded her hard work, perseverance and commitment to the sport. She encouraged her to continue striving for greater heights and bringing pride to the school.
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