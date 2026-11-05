Mansirat wins regional prodigy trophy

Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, congratulated Mansirat of Class V-B on winning a trophy at the Punjab Regional Prodigy Competition held at Palm's Banquet, Zirakpur. The competition provided a platform for young talents to showcase their abilities and confidence. Mansirat's achievement reflected her dedication and determination. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated her efforts and congratulated her on the accomplishment, encouraging her to continue pursuing excellence with confidence and perseverance. The school wished her success in her future endeavours.

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