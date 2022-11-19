Manuraj Public School Nayagaon

A day marking childhood and fun and frolic was celebrated on the school premises. It focused on children and their enjoyment. The day commemorated with immense joy, enthusiasm and magnificence. The celebrations began with a variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by the teachers for their children. The teachers made Children’s Day special for their kids by involving them in various games such as balloon race, musical chair race, collect the ball, spoon lemon race etc. Prizes were also distributed to the winners.