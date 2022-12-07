Manuraj Public School, Nayagaon

The school organised a book fair on the premises. The fairs ran simultaneously for two days. The students visited the fairs with parents and bought the books they liked. The purpose of organising the fair was to increase the knowledge of students by magazines, dictionaries, Panchatantra-Hitopudesh, fables, encyclopedias, autobiographies, general knowledge books, painting books, sports books, picture books etc were on shelves during the fair. Executive Director Raju Bisht said in today's time, students are so highly engaged with social media that they have forgotten to read books.
