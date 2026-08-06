Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh observed

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, observed the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh with patriotism and reverence through a special morning assembly. The programme began with a prayer, followed by an informative speech highlighting the revolutionary’s life, his quest for justice following the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, and his invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle. A thought-provoking role-play brought his courage, conviction, and patriotism to life, inspiring students to uphold truth, fight injustice, and serve the nation selflessly. The solemn tribute reaffirmed the school’s commitment to preserving the legacy of India’s national heroes and their enduring ideals of courage and justice.

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