Martyrdom day of the Four Sahibzadas observed

Martyrdom day of the Four Sahibzadas observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Alpine Top School, Rattangarh Ratia, organised a devotional programme on the martyrdom day of the Four Sahibzadas. The programme began with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib, followed by kirtan, which filled the entire atmosphere with peace and spirituality. After the programme, ‘langar’ of milk was served to the students and staff. The great courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas were remembered with deep respect, and the students were encouraged to take inspiration from their lives. Principal GR Patil, Managing Director Kapish Gupta, Administrative Head Bindu Gupta and Coordinator Sheenu Gupta were present. They appreciated the participation of the students and said such spiritual and cultural programmes help in developing values, discipline and moral strength among children.

