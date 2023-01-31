MAS Convent School, Jeonwala

The school celebrated the Republic Day. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Principal-Director SSBrar. A patriotic speech was given by Navjot Kaur. Rajdeep Kaur (ACO), too, delivered a speech and advised students to generate loyality, patriotism. Brar said we should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers. A cultural dance performance and NCC parade were performed. Vice Principal/Deputy Director TK Brar, administrative and staff members were present on the occasion.