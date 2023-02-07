MAS Convent School, Jeonwala

At the closing ceremony of the seven-day NSS camp organised by Bhai Kanhaiya Ji NSS unit of the unit, Raghbir Singh Mann (Assistant Director, Youth, Department of Services, Faridkot, Mansa and Barnala) expressed his views regarding performances during the camp. Social worker Ramandeep Singh Sidhu met volunteers as a special guest and guided students who are willing to study abroad. Manjit Singh Dhillon, Director, Baba Farid Educational Institutions, Kotkapura, and Gurinder Singh Mehendiratta (District incharge, Spokesman) also participated in the event. Gursimran Kaur won the title of Versatile Volunteer, Parveer Kaur Best Volunteer, Taqdeer Kaur Best Volunteer, Neha Arora, Harmanjot, Sukhmanjot and Gurmehakpreet won the Co-operative Volunteer title, Navjot Creative Volunteer, Arshveer Best Cultural Presenter, Navneet Boldest Volunteer, Taqdeer Best Caring Volunteer, Jasnoor, Taranjot and Arshpreet Best Listeners, Simrandeep, Gursimran, Navjot, Ekamjot for Best Speaker, Gurmeet Honest Volunteer, Noor Sharma wont the Disciplined Volunteer title, Jashandeep Obedient Volunteer, Jot Kaur Most Faithful Volunteer, Gursimran Best Calligraphy and Parveer Kaur was awarded for outstanding singing. Navjeet received the title of Wise Volunteer, Gursimran Best Creative Writer, Simrandeep Best Editor, Sukhmanjot Sub-Editor, Khushpreet Best Learner, Husanpreet Best Dancer, Mehakpreet, Komalpreet and Amanpreet were awarded the title of Best Sportsperson.