MAS Convent School, Jeonwala

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated as Youth Day at the school under the leadership of Raghbir Singh Mann (Assistant Director, Faridkot) as per the instructions of the Department of Youth Services, Punjab. Students participated in competitions like writing, quiz, poster-making, slogan-writing, speech, collage-making, besides in seminars and blood donation camps. Apart from this, programme officers were honoured. A cultural programme, a robot show and an aero-modelling show were presented by students of the host institution.