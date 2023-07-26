'Master class on entrepreneurship' at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Master class on entrepreneurship’ for the students of Class VIII to XI. The facilitators of the masterclass, Pragya Arora and Shivam Jain, experienced soft skills trainers, spoke about the importance of essential skills for success in the competitive market. They introduced students to the ABC concept, where A stands for adaptability, B stands for business potential, and C stands for customer needs. The students were also introduced to the world of startups and entrepreneurship. They were given insights into various career options that are more relevant in today’s world.
