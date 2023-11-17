Mata Rukmani Rai Arya Sen Sec School, Shahabad Markanda

A one-day cricket match was organised at the school. The two teams comprised of students from Class XII (arts) and XII (science). They exhibited highest degree of sportsmanship. School Principal Dr Divya Kaushik praised the students and encouraged them to take sports as a career option. Guest of honour Virender Sharma, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kalsana village, Kurukshetra, appreciated the students for taking part in sports activities.

#Cricket