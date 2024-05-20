Mata Sahib Kaur Public School, Swara

The school celebrated Mother's Day with a tribute to mothers who enrich their kids’ lives with love and sacrifice. Various engaging activities were organised to honour the remarkable role of mothers. Paper flower arrangement, card making, portrait making, essay writing, poetry recitation, and experience writing with mother, etc were some of the activities performed on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sukhwinder Singh remarked, “This celebration is an opportunity for our school community to express our deepest gratitude to mothers. I encourage students to join us in commemorating this special occasion and showing our mothers just how much they mean to us.”
