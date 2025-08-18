The Mathematics Department recently organised an exciting inter-house activity called Math-O-Mania for students of classes VI to VIII. The event focused on arithmetic and aimed to develop logical and critical thinking skills among the participants. The competition consisted of three engaging rounds: rapid fire, puzzle and maths warrior. Students showcased their mathematical prowess and problem-solving abilities with Baba Jujhar Singh House securing first place and Baba Fateh Singh House taking second place. Principal Pritinder Kaur commended the efforts of the Mathematics Department and encouraged students to nurture a deeper interest in the subject.

Advertisement