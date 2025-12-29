Mathematics Day celebrated

Doon Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Mathematics Day making the subject lively and enjoyable through a series of well-planned, age-appropriate activities. The activities for classes III to V were conducted during their subject periods, while classes VI to IX participated during the Zero Period, ensuring smooth academic flow. Class III students enjoyed Maths Ludo, Class IV engaged in MathBola, classes V and VII explored creativity and spatial skills through Tangrams, classes VII and VIII tested their logical thinking in a Maths Quiz, and classes IX and X challenged their analytical abilities with the Harbans Puzzle. The celebration encouraged logical reasoning, problem-solving, teamwork, and a positive attitude towards mathematics, reflecting the school’s commitment to experiential and holistic learning.

Advertisement