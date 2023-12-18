'Maths fashion show' at DAV Public School, Patiala

A ‘maths fashion show’ was held on the school premises which brought out the innovative and intuitive abilities of students. Students dressed themselves up in attire related to 3D shapes. In context of maths week, various activities were organised for classes IV to IX. A poetry recitation competition was conducted as an opening to maths week. A model-making competition was conducted for Class V where students came up with different innovative ideas. Matholi — maths rangoli competition was organised for Class VI, whereas Class VII students participated in a poster-making competition.