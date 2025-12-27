Maths quiz competition held

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, hosted an exhilarating maths quiz competition Mathcon-25 for students from classes I to IX, marking National Mathematics Day on December 22. The event paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan’s legacy, drawing enthusiastic participation from over 200 students in age-appropriate challenges. It fostered a love for mathematics through interactive and fun learning experiences. The quiz featured tailored rounds — visual puzzles and basic counting for classes I-III, arithmetic and word problems for classes IV-VI, and advanced logic, geometry for classes VII-IX. Teams of four competed in buzzer rounds, team relays, and creative bonus questions aligned with the school curriculum. Chairman Sanjay Gupta commended the event, stating, “National Mathematics Day reminds us of Ramanujan’s genius. This quiz ignites young minds, building analytical skills essential for future innovators and aligning with our school’s vision for holistic education. School Principal Anitha Rajagopalan added, “Witnessing our students’ excitement and teamwork today fills us with pride. Such competitions enhance problem-solving abilities and confidence, preparing them to embrace mathematics as a joyful pursuit beyond the classroom.

Advertisement