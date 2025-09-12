Mayara wins English declamation contest

Students from PIET Sanskriti School, Ansals, Panipat, excelled at the PIET Inter-School English Declamation Competition. Mayara Verma from Grade X secured the first position, winning a trophy and Rs 3,100 cash prize. The team’s exceptional oratory skills and confidence were commendable.
