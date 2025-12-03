Mayo College 150 years of Leadership and Legacy

There are schools, and then there are institutions: places that don’t just educate, but elevate. Mayo College, Ajmer belongs firmly to the latter. From the moment of its founding in 1875 by Lord Mayo, this sandstone citadel in Ajmer was envisioned as a training ground for leadership, a place where character was as carefully honed as intellect. One hundred and fifty years later, that vision stands burnished by time and triumph.

Advertisement

See also: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/variety/150-years-of-mayo-college/

Advertisement

Alumni connection

Advertisement

Mayo College has never merely produced graduates; it has shaped leaders, thinkers, and pioneers, men who have gone on to leave indelible marks on the world. Its alumni list reads like a roll call of excellence across generations.

In governance, diplomacy, the armed forces, business, the arts, and social enterprise. From statesmen like Jaswant Singh, K. Natwar Singh, and V.P. Singh Badnore; to global figures such as Dr. Nagendra Singh, former President of the International Court of Justice; from service chiefs like Admiral Sunil Lanba, Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma, and Lt. Gen. Rahul Raj Singh; to heroes like Wg. Cdr. K. Bharat Singh and Lt. Praveen Johri, recipients of the Vir Chakra; Mayoites have led from the front. In civil service and business, Rakesh Mohan, Harshvardhan Shringla, Vikram S. Mehta, Ravi Kant, and Leo Puri have shaped policy and enterprise. And in the creative world, names like Vikram Chandra, Raghavendra Rathore, Vivek Oberoi, and Akshay Roy have carried the Mayo spirit into literature, fashion, film, and art.

Advertisement

Heritage & modernity

Mayo’s glory lies not just in the names it has produced, but in the ideals it continues to uphold. Often hailed as the “Eton of the East,” Mayo College is far more than just a school and is recognised globally as one of the finest residential schools in India. Its motto, “Let There Be Light,” shines through every aspect of campus life, illuminating young minds with wisdom, courage, and compassion.

Set across a sprawling 187-acre campus, Mayo’s harmonious blend of heritage and modernity creates the perfect environment for all-round growth. From 17 playgrounds and Olympic-standard sports facilities to state-of-the-art science and technology centres, robotics labs, and arts studios, every corner of Mayo is designed to inspire excellence.

What truly sets Mayo apart, however, is its unwavering commitment to nurturing leadership that is compassionate, confident, and future-ready. The school’s ethos encourages intellectual curiosity, physical endurance, and moral strength, preparing every student to meet the challenges of a changing world. In a time when education must go beyond academics, Mayo continues to lead the way, fostering global citizens who carry with them the values of discipline, integrity, and service.

For a century and a half, Mayo has stood as a beacon of leadership, shaping those who shape the world. And as it enters its next chapter, one truth remains timeless: Mayo College is, indeed, where leaders are born.