taking initiative

MBBS students to double as mentors of tribal children in MP

MBBS students to double as mentors of tribal children in MP

Bhopal, March 20

In a novel initiative, medical students in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol division have started mentoring tribal children to improve their standard of education.

With their parents being illiterate or having only basic education, children from the tribal communities in most parts of Madhya Pradesh are deprived of proper guidance at home, which is why they often flock to other states to prepare for competitive exams.

Divisional Commissioner Rajiv Sharma has launched an initiative to ensure that these children stay in their hometown and get better guidance.

The Class XII students, who aspire to become doctors, will be prepared for the NEET exam by medical students studying MBBS at Shahdol Medical College.

Sharma said: "I have prepared a plan for the better results of these children studying in Class XII. I have also discussed my proposal with the dean and professors at the medical college, after which I interacted with the school education department. The medical students are ready to guide the school children."

According to Sharma there is abundance of talent in Madhya Pradesh, but due to lack of guidance, these tribal kids are unable to achieve their goals.

"Keeping this in mind, I have planned to guide the school students for the NEET exam. Efforts will also be made to provide timely guidance to the children studying in classes VIII and X, in the future," he said.

Sharing details of the scheme, Sharma said that on March 23, a dialogue between the Class XII science students and the MBBS students will be held at the Shahdol Medical School auditorium, after which the medical students will spread across various schools for tutoring them. This will help the capable kids to acquire the skills required to ace NEET.

"It is being considered a new beginning at the administrative level. We are also planning to guide students of 8th and 10th standard for competitive examinations, so that these children feel confident in achieving their goals and begin working towards them from a very young age." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

9
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

10
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Uttarakhand govt formation: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting

Uttarakhand govt formation: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting

Party president Nadda and senior leaders from Uttarakhand at...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Man held in Tamil Nadu for issuing death threats to HC judge...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement