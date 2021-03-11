MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, celebrated DAV Foundation Day . The celebration started with lighting of lamp and garlanding of portraits of Mahatma Hansraj and Swami Dayanand Saraswati by Principal MR Rana and staff members. A yajna, followed by the recitation of Vedic mantras and prayer, was also held in which Principal, staff and students took part. The programme concluded with DAV gaan and the shanti path.