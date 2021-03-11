MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school students celebrated World Environment Day with enthusiasm. The day started with an assembly, which was followed by the Principal’s speech on the importance of saving environment. This was followed by a skit prepared by the students on the effects of global warming and the steps needed to stop it. A plantation drive was also carried out by Principal M.R. Rana, staff members and students, and saplings were planted on the school premises. The day concluded with everyone taking a pledge to be more eco-friendly.