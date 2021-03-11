MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at the school by organising a rakhi-making competition. Students from all classes participated and made colourful rakhis. Students used decorative threads, stars, mirrors, pearls and flowers for making beautiful rakhis. Principal of the school MR Rana appreciated the work of the students.
