MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school celebrated the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan on the premises. The function was presided over by chief guest Justice CK Mahajan, Chairman of the school. The celebration began with havan. Later, the chief guest was escorted by Principal MR Rana for 'Deep Parjwalan'. The statue of Chief Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan was unveiled. After paying floral tributes, a group of different activities were performed. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove