MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school celebrated the 133rd Birth Anniversary of Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan on the premises. The function was presided over by chief guest Justice CK Mahajan, Chairman of the school. The celebration began with havan. Later, the chief guest was escorted by Principal MR Rana for 'Deep Parjwalan'. The statue of Chief Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan was unveiled. After paying floral tributes, a group of different activities were performed. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.