MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Republic Day was celebrated on the premises of the school. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by Principal MR Rana, accompanied by Vice-Principal Ajay Pathania. It was followed by singing of the national anthem. Teachers and students from all classes participated in the plethora of cultural items. Listening to and singing patriotic songs, triggered in the children and teachers alike, many emotions of pride, love and respect for the country. Drawing and painting competitions were conducted on the theme ‘Sare jahan se acchha Hindustan hamara’. The school building was tastefully decorated with flowerpots and national flags. The programme concluded with a patriotic speech by school Principal MR Rana.
