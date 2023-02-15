MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

In order to recall preachings, principles and good deeds of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the school celebrated the 200th birth anniversary the great scholar. The celebrations started with a hawan and "deep prajwalan".
Boards and hoardings related to Swami Dayanand Saraswati were displayed at different places on the school campus.
Students recited poems related to his life. They presented a small play highlighting his efforts to spread awareness among people. Debate and declamation competitions were also conducted. The students took a pledge to follow the path shown by the philosopher. Principal MR Rana gave a motivational speech to students apprising them of some facts about Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.
