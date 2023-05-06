MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

To appreciate the service of the support staff who work with dedication to ensure hygiene and security, the school celebrated the International Labour Day. Various activities were designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among students who should respect and appreciate their efforts. The celebration taught the students to be thankful to everyone. The school Principal, MR Rana, congratulated the auxiliary staff for their contribution in the smooth functioning of the institution
