MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm. The programme started with the welcome of school Principal MR Rana. The Principal along with Vice-Principal Ajay Pathania hoisted the national flag. Staff members and the students present there sang national anthem ‘Jan Gana Mana’ with great pride and patriotism. The Principal gave a brief speech on how the students are the future of the nation and they should be responsible for their behaviour and what they do to make their country proud. The cultural programme, like drama, group singing and dance, was dedicated to the soldiers, who spend their lives separated from friends and family, in their service to the nation. The day came to an end with the distribution of sweets to all students and staff members.