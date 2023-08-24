MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school celebrated Independence Day. The programme started with the welcome of school Principal MR Rana. The school Principal along with Vice-Principal Ajay Pathania hoisted the national flag. Staff members and students present there sang the national anthem with great pride and patriotism. The Principal gave a brief speech on how the students are the future of the nation and they should be responsible for their behaviour and what they do to make their country proud. A cultural programme, including drama, group singing and dance, was presented. The day came to an end with the distribution of sweets to all students and staff members.