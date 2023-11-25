MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Students of the school performed well in the various events of the 64th Under-19 Senior Secondary School State-Level Athletic Meet held at Boys Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala, which was organised by the Himachal School Sports Association-cum-Director of Higher Education. Nitin Dhiman, a student of Class XII won gold medal in high jump. Mridul Jasrotia grabbed bronze medal in shot put. Akhilesh Guleria won bronze medal in discus throw. Nitin Dhiman has been selected for the national-level competition in his respective category and will represent Himachal Pradesh.

