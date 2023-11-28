MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

The school celebrated Children’s Day on its premises. The day focused on children and their enjoyment. Students of the school brought their favourite lunch. The morning prayer was followed by variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by the teachers for their students. The campus buzzed with excitement and joy as it was a day wherein fun and frolic dominated. Principal MR Rana addressed the children and shared a few words of wisdom on this special day. It was a day full of joy and laughter for the students.