MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Students of the school bagged positions in the 31st Science Congress held at Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, in which more than 10 schools of the subdivision participated. In the junior-level Science Quiz, Ashita and Akhil secured the first position and got selected for the state-level competition. School principal MR Rana congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their subject teachers which they put to bring such a glory and honour to the school.

