MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Yashika, a student of the school, grabbed gold medal in the U-14 Judo Competition organised by DAV Sports Association at Dayanand Public School, Shimla. She got selected for the national-level competition to be held at DAV Police School, Sonepat (Haryana). Principal MR Rana congratulated the winner and appreciated her hard work and also the efforts of her physical education teachers.

#Shimla #Sonepat