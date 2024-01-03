MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Yashika, a student of the school, grabbed gold medal in the U-14 Judo Competition organised by DAV Sports Association at Dayanand Public School, Shimla. She got selected for the national-level competition to be held at DAV Police School, Sonepat (Haryana). Principal MR Rana congratulated the winner and appreciated her hard work and also the efforts of her physical education teachers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...