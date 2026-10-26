MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, celebrate Dasehra

MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, celebrated Dasehra, marking the victory of good over evil. The highlight was a Ramayana role-play by kindergarten students dressed as Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman, accompanied by Vedic mantras and sacred hymns. The celebrations continued with the traditional Ravan Dahan, as an eco-friendly effigy was set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil. Principal Anoop Chauhan praised young performers and encouraged students to overcome anger, ego and dishonesty by embracing truth, kindness and courage. The celebration concluded with the distribution of sweets and prayers for peace and prosperity.

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