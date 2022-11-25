MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur

Students brought laurels to the school at the 30th Block Level Children Congress held at GSSS Ladori. As many as 14 students from the school participated in various activities. At the senior secondary level, Pranav and Avantika secured the first position in Science quiz, Prashant Singh excelled in Mathematics Olympiad, Manaswin, Shashwat and Utkarsh secured the first position in Innovative Science Model. All these students have selected for the next level in their respective categories. At the senior Level, Aastha Pathania and Shourya Mahajan came first in Science Activity Corner. At the junior level, Divyansh and Trisha secured the second position in Science quiz, while Akshi Jaswal secured the third position in Mathematics Olympiad at the senior level. Principal MR Rana congratulated all winners and appreciated the hard work of students and teachers.