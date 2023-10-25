MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Students of the school won medals in various events of the Under-19 Athletic Meet at district level held at Boys Senior Secondary School, Dharamshala. The meet was organised by the District School Sports Association. Nitin Dhiman, a student of Class XII, won gold medal in high jump. He also grabbed gold medal in triple Jump. Mridul Jasrotia won silver medal in shot put. Akhilesh Guleria won silver medal in discus throw and bronze in shot put. Vanshika, a student of Class IX, grabbed t silver medals in shot put and discus throw. Apart from this, the school bagged the Overall District-Level Runner-up Trophy in the Boys Athletic Meet Category. All these students have been selected for the state-level competition in their respective categories and will represent Kangra district at Hamirpur.

#Nurpur