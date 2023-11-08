MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Students of the school bagged medals in various events of the Athletic Meet Under-12 at state level held at Government Senior Secondary School, Sujanpur, Hamirpur district. The meet was organised by the Himachal Elementary School Sports Association. Reet, a student of Class V, won gold medal in high jump at the state level, whereas Aksh Sharma grabbed silver medal in shot put. School Principal MR Rana congratulated all the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their physical training teachers.

#Hamirpur #Nurpur