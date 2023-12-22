MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Students brought laurels to the school with their excellent performance in the 31st State-level Science Congress organised by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) at the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur. A team of two students from the school, Akhil Mankotia and Aashita, represented Kangra district in the science quiz at junior-level and secured first position at the state level.

