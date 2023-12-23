MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Students of the school won medals in the state-level Athletic Meet for Under-14, 17 and 19 (boys and girls), organised by the DAV Sports Association at DAV Public School, Bilaspur. Nitin Dhiman won gold medal in high jump in the U-19 category and got selected for the national-level competition. In under-17, Vanshika won gold medal in discus throw and also got selected for the national-level competition. She also won bronze medal in shot put in her respective category. Bhavya Chambial won bronze medal in 100 m race. In the U-14 category, Piyush won bronze medal in shot put.
