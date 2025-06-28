DT
PT
MCM DAV Sen Sec Public School, Baghni, Nurpur ,celebrates International Yoga Day 

MCM DAV Sen Sec Public School, Baghni, Nurpur ,celebrates International Yoga Day 

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
The school celebrated International Yoga Day 2025. Students and staff participated in warm-up exercises and various asanas, with their benefits explained simultaneously. Yoga and Physical Education teachers highlighted the importance of maintaining harmony between body and mind. Competitions like quiz, essay writing, poster making and slogan writing added colour to the celebration. Students took a pledge to adopt yoga in their daily lives. The event concluded with a motivational speech by Principal MR Rana, who encouraged regular yoga practice for a healthy and focused life.

