MCM DAV Senior Sec Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

The school celebrated the DAV Foundation Day with great zeal and reverence. The celebration started with lighting of the lamp and garlanding the portraits of Mahatma Hans Raj and Swami Dayanand Saraswati by the school principal and staff members. A ‘hawan yagya’, followed by the Vedic mantras and prayers was also held in which the principal and staff members took part. Students of the school gave some melodious presentations like ‘shabad gayan’, ‘bhajan’ and recitation of Sanskrit ‘shlokas’ through social media platforms. Principal MR Rana expressed his elation at the special moment of the school. Full of gratitude for the Almighty, he remarked that the school is progressing by leaps and bounds and creating a niche for itself in the society by excelling in curricular as well as co-curricular fields. Finally, the programme concluded with ‘DAV Gaan’ and ‘Shanti Path’

#Nurpur