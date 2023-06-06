MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni

The school observed "International Museum Day" to serve to make students aware the vital role that museums played in fostering mutual understanding, co-operation and peace among different communities. Various activities were conducted on this day. The school Principal, MR Rana, highlighted the importance of museums in the development of society through his speech.
