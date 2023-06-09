MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni

World Environment Day was celebrated on the campus of the school with enthusiasm. The main purpose of the celebration was to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment and the ways to do it. The day was flagged off by a tree plantation drive on the school premises. The school Principal, MR Rana, staff members and the students were present on the occasion. Many activities like poster making, debate and declamation, and slogan writing were conducted to create awareness among masses about the environment. The celebrations came to an end with everyone taking a pledge to save the environment.