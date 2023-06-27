MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni

A large number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended the Yoga Day event organised at the school. Warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas were performed and importance of these were explained simultaneously. The physical education teachers of the school talked about the benefits of yoga. They also gave a brief history of the origin of yoga. Various competitions like quiz, essay-writing, poster-making and slogan-writing were conducted to make the day special and memorable. A ‘yoga pledge’ was also taken by the students with a resolve to make it an integral part of their daily life. The celebration concluded with the speech of Principal, MR Rana, who encouraged the students to practice asanas regularly.
