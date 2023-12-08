MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Students of the school bagged the third position in a chess tournament at the cluster level. This tournament was organised by the DAV National Sports (2023-2024) to provide a platform to students to improve their logical thinking, analytical reasoning and problem solving skill. It was hosted by BD DAV Public School, Dharamsala. A team of five students Girish Katal, Krishang Sharma, Yuvraj, Suryansh and Nishkarsh represented the school in the tournament and bagged the third position.
